Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 243,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,027,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,211,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average is $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

