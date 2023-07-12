Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.56.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $269.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $855.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

