Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,941,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,244,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $867.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.56.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

