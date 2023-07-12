The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 2.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 717,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,904. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.