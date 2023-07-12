The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

