The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 4,189,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,564,910. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

