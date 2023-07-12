The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 6,310,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,585,601. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

