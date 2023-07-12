The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 6,310,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,585,601. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.