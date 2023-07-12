The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,338. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.