The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,338. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $25,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,126.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

