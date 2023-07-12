The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Lowered by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

