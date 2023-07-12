The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.80

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 4727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

