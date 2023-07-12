The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PNC opened at $126.49 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

