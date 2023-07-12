The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 739,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.