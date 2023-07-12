The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 633,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

