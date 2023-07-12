TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. 12,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 38,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 355,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.