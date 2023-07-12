Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $234.92 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $234.92 million and approximately $47.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,523.45 or 1.00020862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0244838 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $33,883,668.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

