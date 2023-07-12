Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 52,882 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. 40,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.