Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 305,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 846,986 shares of company stock valued at $177,743,999 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.60 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

