Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,662 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $30,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,180.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 944,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.85. 87,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $77.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

