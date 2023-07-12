Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after buying an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 20,366,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,835,553. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

