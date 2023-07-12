Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 930,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 679,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

