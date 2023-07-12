Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,356,100 shares worth $41,706,483. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.57. 1,786,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,636. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

