Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.56 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and approximately $6.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,487.00 or 1.00023564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.34446152 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $6,169,607.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

