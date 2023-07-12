TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 95,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 363,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske raised shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 43.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

