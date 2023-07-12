TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.