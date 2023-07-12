TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 460,019 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TAC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 493,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,343. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $805.39 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

