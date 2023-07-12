TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Cut to “Neutral” at CSFB

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.50. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 1.0 %

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,256. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.05.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

