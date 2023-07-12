TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TDG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $891.97. 47,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,060. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $899.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $821.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.53.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.