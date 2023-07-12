Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

