Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

