Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Bank of America

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

TGI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.60. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

