TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $300.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.48 and its 200 day moving average is $209.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $764.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

