TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $1.80 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,894,570,379 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

