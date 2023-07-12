Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 5.3%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.32. 239,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,064,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $970,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile



Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

