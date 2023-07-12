Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.