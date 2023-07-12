UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,823 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of UGI worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

UGI stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -51.19%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

