Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $62.47 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Ultra has a market cap of $62.47 million and $860,591.03 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,514.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.88 or 0.00900818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00130423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019367 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18335514 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $895,173.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.