Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.98

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 924015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading

