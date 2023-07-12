Unicorn AIM VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UAV stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £194.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.22. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.29).

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

