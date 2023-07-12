United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

UPS stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,973. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

