Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

