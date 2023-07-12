Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.04. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 43,179 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Universal Technical Institute Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $232.70 million, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute
In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 262,658 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
