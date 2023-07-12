Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 10.8% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 7,350,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,728,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Upstart Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,963 shares of company stock worth $1,862,268 over the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

