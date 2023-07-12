Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.03

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Urbanfund Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of C$2.17 million for the quarter.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

