USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Achieves $86.53 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $86.53 million and $1.08 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

