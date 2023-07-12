UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 335 2007 1903 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 204.59%. Given UTG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

UTG has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.18% 7.54% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $19.99 billion $1.25 billion 55.68

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

