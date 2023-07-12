UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UTG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UTG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|UTG Competitors
|335
|2007
|1903
|70
|2.40
As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 204.59%. Given UTG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Profitability
This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UTG
|49.14%
|12.34%
|4.28%
|UTG Competitors
|7.18%
|7.54%
|0.91%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares UTG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UTG
|$69.71 million
|$34.26 million
|6.73
|UTG Competitors
|$19.99 billion
|$1.25 billion
|55.68
UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About UTG
UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.
