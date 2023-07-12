Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $136,000.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 736,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,514.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Vacasa stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 1,879,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,296. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCSA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

