Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. 577,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,520. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

