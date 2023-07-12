Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 806.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,134. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

