Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 89,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,110. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
