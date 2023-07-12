Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.52

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $204.52 and last traded at $204.42, with a volume of 39693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

